Hit the dirt, but not too hard, in the Ford Ranger FX2 off-road package

Ford on Wednesday unveiled the Ranger FX2 Package.     

As the name suggests, this optional package applies to 2WD Rangers, offering up a bit more off-road-related equipment, along with a few aesthetic enhancements.    

The FX2 Package starts off with a set of 17-inch off-road tires, although 18s are also available.     

The air dam is removed, and there's a new front underbody guard in its place.    

Behind the body, you'll find an electronically locking rear differential and off-road-tuned suspension.     

The package is capped off with Ford's off-road gauge cluster display, which shows vehicle pitch, roll and yaw.    

All that kit will only cost $595, compared with the FX4's $1,295 price tag.     

This upgrade can be ordered at dealers now, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.    

