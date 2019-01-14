Ford Police Interceptor Utility: The fuzz goes green

Ford's Police Interceptor Utility is the latest SUV cop-car, bearing more than a passing resemblance to the 2020 Explorer.
The automaker will offer three powertrains in the new Police Interceptor Utility.
The standard setup is a 3.3-liter hybrid-electric configuration.
Ford believes the hybrid will carry an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 24 mpg combined, some 41 percent higher than the current model with its 3.7-liter gas engine.
A 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and a 3.3-liter V6 are also available.
No matter the engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Ford estimates that if every Police Interceptor utility sold in 2017 were upgraded to the new hybrid model, it could save some 43 million gallons of fuel.
When the Michigan State Police tested the new Police Interceptor Utility with its hybrid powertrain, it shone.
It beat competitive police utility vehicles in a 0-to-100-mph sprint, and it also beat the competition in a lap around the MSP's test track.
