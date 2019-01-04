New Ford Police Interceptor Utility is quick, efficient and loaded with tech

Ford plans to introduce the 2020 Explorer at the Detroit Auto Show in just a couple weeks, but if you want an idea of what to expect, Ford's new Police Interceptor Utility offers a visual preview at the least.

Ford let slip more information about its revised Police Interceptor Utility, the SUV cop-car that bears more than a passing resemblance to the 2020 Explorer we'll see in about a fortnight. The headlights look pretty close to the shape seen on the revised Edge SUV, but we still haven't seen a picture of the back -- that'll have to wait for the auto show, I guess.

The automaker will offer three powertrains in the new Police Interceptor Utility. The standard setup is a 3.3-liter hybrid-electric configuration, which Ford believes will carry an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 24 mpg combined, some 41 percent higher than the current model with its 3.7-liter gas engine. A 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and a 3.3-liter V6 are also available. No matter the engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Enlarge Image Ford

When the Michigan State Police tested the new Police Interceptor Utility with its hybrid powertrain, it shined. It beat competitive police utility vehicles in a 0-to-100-mph sprint, and it also beat the competition in a lap around the MSP's test track. The only vehicle faster than the hybrid was the new Police Interceptor Utility equipped with the 3.0-liter turbo V6.

Standard equipment on the Police Interceptor Utility includes cloth front seats with reduced bolsters for easier ingress and egress, in addition to vinyl rear seats, a vinyl floor and anti-stab plates behind the front seats. Under the body, the cooling has been improved, and the brakes are tuned specifically for police use. LED headlights are standard, too, because visibility never hurts.

Ford threw some new cop-specific tech into the mix, too. The standard Police Perimeter Alert uses the vehicle's parking sensors to detect motion around the vehicle, locking the doors and alerting the officer inside. It will also display motion trails to track the detected object or person. Dodge has a similar system on its latest Charger-based police car. Ford also equips each Police Interceptor Utility with a modem and two years of its telematics service, which can track vehicle usage and location.

Enlarge Image Ford

