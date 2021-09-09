/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Check your six for this Mustang Mach-E police car concept

Law enforcement agencies in the UK are eyeing this all-electric SUV as a potential next-generation police car.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
Ford Mustang Mach-E UK Police Car Concept
1 of 13 Ford

What do you think of this police car livery?

2 of 13 Ford

It looks like this Mach-E concept still has the production model's massive 15.5-inch dashboard screen.

3 of 13 Ford

Yep, it still looks like a Mach-E from the rear.

4 of 13 Ford

The added police equipment runs off the vehicle's 12-volt electrical system, so it doesn't affect the driving range. 

5 of 13 Ford

Keep an eye out for Mach-E's on UK motorways. 

6 of 13 Ford

If pressed into service, the Mach-E would likely be the greenest police vehicle in the UK.

7 of 13 Ford

Numerous UK law-enforcement agencies are eyeing the Mustang Mach-E.

8 of 13 Ford

You can run, but you can't hide.

9 of 13 Ford

The famous pony badge is retained. 

10 of 13 Ford

For more photos of this Ford Mustang Mach-E police car concept, keep clicking through this gallery.

11 of 13 Ford
12 of 13 Ford
13 of 13 Ford

