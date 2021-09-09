Ford Mustang Mach-E police car concept is a lean, mean crime-fighting machine

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford Explorers, Chevy Tahoes and Dodge Chargers are mainstay law-enforcement vehicles in the US. Eagle-eyed motorists know to keep an eye out for these machines popping up in their rear-view mirrors or lurking around bends. Of course, things are a little different in the UK, but British drivers may soon have to be on the lookout for something completely unexpected: Ford's Mustang Mach-E.

Police departments in Ol' Blighty have taken a shine to this all-electric SUV. Along with the help of an Essex-based upfitter called Safeguard SVP, Ford built a Mach-E concept tailor-made for law enforcement. The vehicle features special mounting pods and brackets for police equipment, requisite lights and a signature blue-and-yellow livery that pops.

This concept is based on a standard-range Mach-E with all-wheel drive. Ford is, however, planning on offering an extended-range variant with either rear- or all-wheel drive to give law enforcement some extra choice. But why make a police car out of the Mustang Mach-E? Well, this concept was assembled because law-enforcement agencies are interested in going green. But aside from being far more environmentally friendly than conventionally powered vehicles, this Ford also offers stellar performance. As fitted, it should be able to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in about 5.2 seconds. The GT model is, naturally, even quicker, capable of doing the same deed in as little as 3.5 ticks.

According to Ford, the addition of police sirens and radios have no effect on the Mach-E's driving range. The vehicle's LED lights, for instance, draw very little power. All this hardware also runs off the vehicle's 12-volt electrical system, just like in practically any other conventionally powered police vehicle.

So far, seven UK police forces have either evaluated the Mach-E or have requested an opportunity to test this concept model, which is good news for the automaker. It's unclear if Ford will offer commercial or police-interceptor versions of the Mach-E, but it doesn't sound like a bad idea at all -- once it's able to fulfill customer orders for the civilian version.