Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford Mustang Mach-E police car concept is a lean, mean crime-fighting machine

The all-electric SUV may become a staple of roads in the UK in the coming years, and many police departments are already interested in the vehicle.

Ford Mustang Mach-E UK Police Car Concept - frontEnlarge Image

You may have to keep an eye out for this all-electric SUV in your rearview mirror. 

 Ford

Ford Explorers, Chevy Tahoes and Dodge Chargers are mainstay law-enforcement vehicles in the US. Eagle-eyed motorists know to keep an eye out for these machines popping up in their rear-view mirrors or lurking around bends. Of course, things are a little different in the UK, but British drivers may soon have to be on the lookout for something completely unexpected: Ford's Mustang Mach-E.

Police departments in Ol' Blighty have taken a shine to this all-electric SUV. Along with the help of an Essex-based upfitter called Safeguard SVP, Ford built a Mach-E concept tailor-made for law enforcement. The vehicle features special mounting pods and brackets for police equipment, requisite lights and a signature blue-and-yellow livery that pops.

This concept is based on a standard-range Mach-E with all-wheel drive. Ford is, however, planning on offering an extended-range variant with either rear- or all-wheel drive to give law enforcement some extra choice. But why make a police car out of the Mustang Mach-E? Well, this concept was assembled because law-enforcement agencies are interested in going green. But aside from being far more environmentally friendly than conventionally powered vehicles, this Ford also offers stellar performance. As fitted, it should be able to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in about 5.2 seconds. The GT model is, naturally, even quicker, capable of doing the same deed in as little as 3.5 ticks.

Ford Mustang Mach-E UK Police Car Concept - rearEnlarge Image

If pressed into service, this would likely be the greenest and most performant police vehicle in the UK.

 Ford

According to Ford, the addition of police sirens and radios have no effect on the Mach-E's driving range. The vehicle's LED lights, for instance, draw very little power. All this hardware also runs off the vehicle's 12-volt electrical system, just like in practically any other conventionally powered police vehicle.

So far, seven UK police forces have either evaluated the Mach-E or have requested an opportunity to test this concept model, which is good news for the automaker. It's unclear if Ford will offer commercial or police-interceptor versions of the Mach-E, but it doesn't sound like a bad idea at all -- once it's able to fulfill customer orders for the civilian version.

Check your six for this Mustang Mach-E police car concept

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT exclusive ridealong
11:35