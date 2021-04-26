Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

480 horsepower and up to 634 pound-feet of torque seem like a great time.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is here to show us a good time.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
With 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, it should be a hoot.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
The Mach-E GT Performance Edition kicks things up a notch with 634 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
GT badges let everyone know this isn't your standard Mach-E.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
The yellow color is choice.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Fancier materials inside for the performance SUVs wash over the cabin.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
I'm a huge fan of these wheels on the car.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
The GT gets sports seats, while the Performance Edition gets full blown Ford Performance chairs.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Prices start at $60,000 and the first SUVs arrive this fall.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Mustang Mach-E GT!

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
