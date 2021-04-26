Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

480 horsepower and up to 634 pound-feet of torque seem like a great time.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is here to show us a good time.
With 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, it should be a hoot.
The Mach-E GT Performance Edition kicks things up a notch with 634 lb-ft of torque.
GT badges let everyone know this isn't your standard Mach-E.
The yellow color is choice.
Fancier materials inside for the performance SUVs wash over the cabin.
I'm a huge fan of these wheels on the car.
The GT gets sports seats, while the Performance Edition gets full blown Ford Performance chairs.
Prices start at $60,000 and the first SUVs arrive this fall.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Mustang Mach-E GT!
