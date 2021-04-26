2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT packs 480 ponies and more torque than a Mach 1

Enlarge Image Ford

Behold, the long-awaited 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford has always touted the all-electric Mach-E as a real 'Stang, so you know darn well there was going to be a GT variant. And at least on paper, the souped-up SUV doesn't disappoint, whipping up 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.

The automaker provided further details on the Mustang Mach-E GT on Monday, though we already knew some of the particulars. Ford previously released a picture here and there of the GT in the past, but kept most of the model's specifications and differences to itself until now. With 480 hp on tap, Ford estimates the SUV will do 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and still go 250 miles on a fully charged battery. EPA ratings aren't in yet, but the company has nailed past estimates with the standard versions of its electric SUV.

But wait, there's more. Not only is the Mustang Mach-E GT new, there's also a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. (Wow, that's a lot of letters to type.) The Performance Edition lands with the same 480 hp, but gets 634 lb-ft of torque. Ford points out this battery-powered super SUV of sorts actually generates 214 more lb-ft of torque than a Mustang Mach 1, which puts it into serious snap-your-head-back territory. The performance of the GT PE was strong enough that it made our Executive Editor, Chris Paukert, turn positively green during an exclusive high-speed ridealong. The focus on performance for this version does result in a range loss, however, as Ford is targeting 235 miles between charges.

Enlarge Image Ford

Both the regular GT and GT Performance Edition receive a unique version of the Mustang Mach-E's "Unbridled Mode" called "Unbridled Extend." For use only on closed courses, the software tells the SUVs to balance power output from the battery for consistent lap times and tweaks the stability control for track use. Ford also amps up the amount of powertrain noise piped into the cabin to help build excitement.

Interestingly, Ford has paired the Mach-E GT with a set of 20-inch Continental all-season tires as standard. Behind those big wheels sit Brembo brake calipers, ventilated 385-millimeter front rotors and solid 316-millimeter rear rotors. The Mach-E GT Performance Edition, meanwhile, nabs Pirelli P-Zero summer tires and MagneRide magnetorheological adaptive dampers to improve the SUV's handling.

As for design, both SUVs rock a carbon-gray front grille, rather than the glossy body-colored one on the standard SUV, with an illuminated pony badge front and center. GT badges also remind other motorists this isn't your average Mach-E. Inside, Ford jazzes up the cockpit with sport seats for the standard GT and full-blown Ford Performance chairs for the Performance Edition. Both feature copper contrast stitching (copper for the GT, metallic for the Performance Edition) and perforated inserts. A nine-speaker Bang & Olufsen with a subwoofer stands ready to serve when it's time for tunes and the SUVs will be eligible for Ford's new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistant.

Prices for the latest electric ponies start at $61,000 for the Mustang Mach-E GT and $66,000 for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Both prices include a $1,100 destination charge, and they also qualify for a federal tax credit of $7,500. The first SUVs will land in early fall, but order books open this Wednesday.