Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

No engine here, just an Eluminator crate motor setup.
The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept isn't your average resto-mod.
This truck has Ford's new electric crate motor setup.
The e-crate motor, called the Eluminator, comes from the Mustang Mach-E.
With a twin-motor setup, this truck makes 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque.
A single motor makes 281 hp and 314 lb-ft of torque.
Ford built this truck with partners to show off how flexible the new electric crate motor is.
It looks darn good, too.
The new crate motor is on sale now.
You'll spend $3,900 on one motor.
