Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

No engine here, just an Eluminator crate motor setup.

Sean Szymkowski
Sean Szymkowski
Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept isn't your average resto-mod.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
This truck has Ford's new electric crate motor setup.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
The e-crate motor, called the Eluminator, comes from the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
With a twin-motor setup, this truck makes 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
A single motor makes 281 hp and 314 lb-ft of torque.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford built this truck with partners to show off how flexible the new electric crate motor is.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
It looks darn good, too.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
The new crate motor is on sale now.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
You'll spend $3,900 on one motor.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Keep scrolling for more of the F-100 Eluminator concept!

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford F-100 Eluminator concept
Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

