Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV leaks ahead of official LA reveal

This is it, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E!

The vehicle's interior looks somewhat like a classic Mustang's, but with a MASSIVE screen.

Here you can see the Mach-E's three-chamber taillights, a classic Mustang styling cue.

For better or worse, the roofline looks more Ford Escape than Ford Mustang.

It looks like customers can expect 300 miles of range and a zero-to-60 time of around 3.5 seconds for a high-performance GT model.

The California Route 1 model appears to have more range and a slower zero-to-60 time than the Mach-E GT.

The Premium model should get you to 60 mph in about 5 seconds. 

The Select variant is offered with rear- or all-wheel drive.

The First Edition Mach-E seems to offer a nice blend of performance and range. 

For more leaked photos of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, keep clicking through this gallery.

