Ford Mustang Mach-E leaks ahead of LA Auto Show debut

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E's reservation page leaked on Thursday night, and it includes all kinds of fun stuff like uncamouflaged images and even specs. So, how is it?

It looks pretty good, actually. We're especially digging the classic frenched taillights and the trapezoidal grille in the front, as well as the prominent rear haunches that help to give it more than a little Big Pony Energy.

Speaking of energy, the leak tells us that the car will pack around 230 miles of range on the cheaper Select version, which clocks in at just $43,985 and should make the Mach-E super accessible to buyers.

The Mach-E First Edition will be available with all-wheel drive, a range of approximately 270 miles and all-wheel drive model capable of a mid-5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour. Not bad, but the price tag for this limited-edition model is a little steeper than we'd like at $59,900 before incentives.

There's a cheaper Premium trim that has a 300-mile range that starts at just over $50,000 which is available with either rear or all-wheel drive. Just above that is a California Route 1 trim for $52,400 that shares the Premium trim's 300 miles of range.

Finally, there's rumored to be a faster GT version (because, duh), but none of the leaked screenshots we've seen show its specs.

Even with all that range, charging is always a concern, and Ford's leak says that the Mach-E will recoup 47 miles of range in 10 minutes when hooked up to a 150-kW DC fast charger.

Things really start to get interesting once you see the inside of the Mach-E thanks to its vast, vertically-oriented touchscreen that definitely reminds us of the one in the Tesla Model S, and that's not a bad vehicle to be compared to.

And that's basically it. We're now looking forward to the vehicle's official unveiling on the 17th even more, so stay tuned to Roadshow to see all the rest of the Mach-E's bonafides.