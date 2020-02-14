Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson is for the motorcycle aficionado

The Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson edition is here for big fans of the motorcycle.
It'll come in white, black or gray.
Interior appointments include orange touches in the gauge cluster.
The seats also get some orange to spice things up.
Lots of little details set the HD special edition apart, though it's a lot like the F-150 version.
A big grille features orange highlights, and there's an integrated light bar.
Inside, each is numbered with a plaque as one of 250.
HD badges are all over this thing.
Those are 22-inch wheels styled like HD's Fat Boy motorcycle.
