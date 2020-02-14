Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson is a big rig for your hog

Enlarge Image Tuscany

World, there's another Harley-Davidson pickup truck to now consider, and this one's even bigger than the last. Following the Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson edition, Tuscany Motor, the company behind the trucks, has revealed the F-250 Harley-Davidson edition.

It packs a lot of the same goods found on the lighter-duty F-150 HD edition, but the F-250 is, of course, a far different animal. It begins with an in-your-face grille treatment that boasts HD orange stripes that partially outline the feature. The orange also outlines the center part of the grille where the Ford badge sits.

Just below the big grille is an integrated light bar, and above it, "Harley-Davidson" is spelled out to remind everyone this rig has ties to America's beloved hog. The hood, meanwhile, boasts a ram-air style with what Tuscany called a "Raptor-style" insert. Side fender vents, the tonneau cover and the rear all boast HD branding, too. Even the tailpipes get in on the action with subtle orange stripes.

The wheels, like other HD pickup models, are meant to recall the HD Fat Boy and measure 22 inches. Wrapping them are 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. The wheels happen to be my favorite part of these special pickups.

Inside are typical HD details, too. There's a diamond-quilt pattern for the seatbacks, which feature orange contrast stitching, and the gauges get orange outlines with the HD logo present inside the tachometer and speedometer. The center console boasts a numbered plaque to signify each truck as part of a limited run.

They're limited, indeed. Tuscany said it plans to build 250 of them in either black, white or gray. Die-hard fans with healthy bank accounts are likely the target customer, since one of these will sell for $111,185.