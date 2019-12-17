Get dirty with the Ford Expedition's FX4 Off-Road Package

  • 2020 Ford Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package
The Ford Expedition is getting a bunch of new off-road gear.

Ford will now offer an FX4 Off-Road Package.

You can get the goods with the Limited or XLT trim.

On top of the comforts inside, buyers will get some serious off-road gear.

There are skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, an electronic limited-slip differential and 32-inch all-terrain tires to cap things off.

Other small changes include a shorter chin spoiler up front to aid in approach angles, a sand shield for the turbocharger and chrome-plated running boards to give the Expedition FX4 some pizazz.

The cabin is still mighty cushy.

The final party trick that's part of the package is a 360-degree camera with a split-view function.

Obviously, all of the rugged stuff comes with a leather-lined cabin, a premium audio system and everything else that's already part of the cushy Limited trim.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2020 Expedition and its new FX4 Off-Road Package!

