Get dirty with the Ford Expedition's FX4 Off-Road Package

The Ford Expedition is getting a bunch of new off-road gear.
Ford will now offer an FX4 Off-Road Package.
You can get the goods with the Limited or XLT trim.
On top of the comforts inside, buyers will get some serious off-road gear.
There are skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, an electronic limited-slip differential and 32-inch all-terrain tires to cap things off.
Other small changes include a shorter chin spoiler up front to aid in approach angles, a sand shield for the turbocharger and chrome-plated running boards to give the Expedition FX4 some pizazz.
The cabin is still mighty cushy.
The final party trick that's part of the package is a 360-degree camera with a split-view function.
Obviously, all of the rugged stuff comes with a leather-lined cabin, a premium audio system and everything else that's already part of the cushy Limited trim.
