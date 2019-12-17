Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Ford Expedition Limited FX4 Off-Road Package is for the posh adventurer

Lots of comforts and more capability.

Listen
- 01:40
2020 Ford Expedition FX4 Off-Road PackageEnlarge Image

Rugged looks and luxury combine here.

 Ford

The Ford F-150 Raptor is about as hard-core as it comes for a factory off-roader from the Blue Oval, but if space for the family is a high priority, the pickup may not make the cut. That leaves the Ford Expedition with its cavernous cabin as an option, but it's no Raptor.

Well, the big SUV is a little closer to being like one, thanks to a new FX4 Off-Road Package. Ford said on Tuesday that the off-road package is for the Expedition Limited trim, which packs a lot of goods into the SUV, but the base XLT trim is also eligible. On top of the comforts inside, buyers will get some serious off-road gear.

There are skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, an electronic limited-slip differential and 32-inch all-terrain tires to cap things off. They wrap 18-inch wheels, which are downsized from the Limited trim's typical 20-inch wheels. Other small changes include a shorter chin spoiler up front to aid in approach angles, a sand shield for the turbocharger and chrome-plated running boards to give the Expedition FX4 some pizazz. FX4 badges are also present.

The final party trick that's part of the package is a 360-degree camera with a split-view function. Obviously, all of the rugged stuff comes with a leather-lined cabin, a premium audio system and everything else that's already part of the cushy Limited trim.

Ford said that 20 percent of its Expedition owners actually take their SUV off-road. Further, 45% of them take the SUV hunting, camping or fishing, so clearly, this package will have some takers. Look for it to add $2,035 to the price of an Expedition Limited, bringing the grand total to $71,865. If you want one now, good news: it's available now -- even for the larger Expedition Max.

Now playing: Watch this: 2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum: Large and luxurious
5:47
More From Roadshow
2019 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison: An off-road animal
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2020 Toyota Tundra review: Still capable, but struggling to stay relevant