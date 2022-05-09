The Ford E-Transit Custom Is a New Electric Van for Europe

It's one of four EV vans that Ford will release by 2024.
The E-Transit Custom is Ford's latest electric van for Europe.
It's based on the Transit Custom, a smaller version of the Transit.
Ford says the E-Transit Custom has a range of up to 236 miles.
The charge port is on the front fender.
Ford hasn't released any other powertrain details yet.
Its Pro Power Onboard system can power tools and even other vehicles.
The E-Transit Custom has a longer hood.
It will be built in Turkey starting in 2023.
Ford will reveal three other electric vans for Europe by 2024.
