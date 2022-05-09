X

The Ford E-Transit Custom Is a New Electric Van for Europe

It's one of four EV vans that Ford will release by 2024.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
The E-Transit Custom is Ford's latest electric van for Europe.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
It's based on the Transit Custom, a smaller version of the Transit.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Ford says the E-Transit Custom has a range of up to 236 miles.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
The charge port is on the front fender.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Ford hasn't released any other powertrain details yet.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Its Pro Power Onboard system can power tools and even other vehicles.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
The E-Transit Custom has a longer hood.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
It will be built in Turkey starting in 2023.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Ford will reveal three other electric vans for Europe by 2024.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
Electric Ford E-Transit Custom Van
