Ford Bronco Wildland is the coolest fire truck ever

This thing is so awesome.

Ford Bronco Wildland
1 of 15
Ford

The Ford Bronco Wildland is one sweet fire truck.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
2 of 15
Ford

It's part off-roader, part fire truck, actually.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
3 of 15
Ford

Ford and Filson joined forces to replicate the Bronco rescue vehicles from decades ago.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
4 of 15
Ford

At the same time, it's meant to honor the National Forest Foundation and it's going to work, too.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
5 of 15
Ford

Ford plans to donate a couple of them.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
6 of 15
Ford

Filson materials fill out the inside for extra durability.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
7 of 15
Ford

Outside, accessories toughen the Bronco up.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
8 of 15
Ford

There's a new front bumper with a winch.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
9 of 15
Ford

The rear contains a 50-gallon water tank and fire hose reel.

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
10 of 15
Ford

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Bronco Wildland!

Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
11 of 15
Ford
Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
12 of 15
Ford
Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
13 of 15
Ford
Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
14 of 15
Ford
Read the article
Ford Bronco Wildland
15 of 15
Ford
Read the article
GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab

GMC Hummer EV is a 1,000-hp super truck that moves laterally like a crab

59 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 goes big in all the right ways

2021 Genesis GV80 goes big in all the right ways

64 Photos
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays a popular course

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays a popular course

26 Photos
2021 GMC Yukon Denali: New and much improved

2021 GMC Yukon Denali: New and much improved

69 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The real deal

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The real deal

62 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: Sharper looks and handling

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: Sharper looks and handling

72 Photos