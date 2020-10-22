Ford Bronco Wildland is the coolest fire truck ever

This thing is so awesome.
The Ford Bronco Wildland is one sweet fire truck.
It's part off-roader, part fire truck, actually.
Ford and Filson joined forces to replicate the Bronco rescue vehicles from decades ago.
At the same time, it's meant to honor the National Forest Foundation and it's going to work, too.
Ford plans to donate a couple of them.
Filson materials fill out the inside for extra durability.
Outside, accessories toughen the Bronco up.
There's a new front bumper with a winch.
The rear contains a 50-gallon water tank and fire hose reel.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Bronco Wildland!
