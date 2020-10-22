Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's teased a new Bronco concept all this week, and on Thursday, the automaker revealed the creation fully. This is the Ford Bronco Wildland -- an SUV meant to honor the National Forest Foundation and to help fund reforestation and preservation of wilderness.

The concept goes hand-in-hand with Ford's announcement earlier this week that actual proceeds from every Bronco and Bronco Sport sale will enter a $5 million fund to support preservation, reforestation, education and scholarships in support of US forests. The Bronco Wild Fund will serve as a giveback program to the same wilderness so many owners will likely tackle in their new SUVs next year. Better yet, the fund and Ford plant to donate a couple of Bronco Wildland SUVs to fire personnel in country.

The Bronco Wildland started life as a Bronco Badlands trim before the Blue Oval invited Filson, a company focused on rugged outdoor gear, to collaborate on a final vehicle for fire and forest professionals. Specifically, Filson materials inside pay homage to the Broncos of yore, which the US Forest Service put to work decades ago. A special Forest Service Green recalls the original first-gen Broncos used, and there's even a full fire skid with a 50-gallon water tank and a hose reel outfitted at the rear.

The front of the Bronco Wildland beefs up with a Ford Performance bumper and a winch, while the top features a discreet light bar to illuminate the trail ahead. Inside, there's room to carry an assortment of firefighting gear: a Pulaski, shovel, water tanks and axes. Attached to the skid are a chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack and a drip torch. The Bronco's neat "bring-your-own-device" rack, as Ford calls it, fits a CB radio in this case for professionals motoring about. All throughout, Filson materials are awash to add touches of durability, but it also looks really great.

The 2021 Bronco launches next spring, so it's safe to assume the Wildland models will enter the wilderness around the same time next year. And professionals are in for a very cool ride with this one.