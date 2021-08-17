/>
Make life a beach with the Ford Bronco Riptide

The Riptide project vehicle showcases some of the many accessories available for the SUV.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Ford Bronco Riptide
1 of 8 Ford

The Ford Bronco Riptide is ready for surf time.

Ford Bronco Riptide
2 of 8 Ford

It's not a concept car, more like a way of showing off Bronco accessories.

Ford Bronco Riptide
3 of 8 Ford

Tubular doors, a mesh Bestop Bimini Top and more create an open-air SUV.

Ford Bronco Riptide
4 of 8 Ford

This is really just a Bronco with the Sasquatch package and tons of accessories.

Ford Bronco Riptide
5 of 8 Ford

The surfboard rack is custom-made.

Ford Bronco Riptide
6 of 8 Ford

It fits two boards for a day at the beach. It's a prototype for now, but who knows, Ford could make it a reality.

Ford Bronco Riptide
7 of 8 Ford

The Bronco's boss-looking as ever with these upgrades.

Ford Bronco Riptide
8 of 8 Ford

Minus the custom surfboard rack, you can essentially build your own Bronco Riptide today.

