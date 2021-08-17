Make life a beach with the Ford Bronco Riptide

The Riptide project vehicle showcases some of the many accessories available for the SUV.
It's not a concept car, more like a way of showing off Bronco accessories.
Tubular doors, a mesh Bestop Bimini Top and more create an open-air SUV.
This is really just a Bronco with the Sasquatch package and tons of accessories.
The surfboard rack is custom-made.
It fits two boards for a day at the beach. It's a prototype for now, but who knows, Ford could make it a reality.
The Bronco's boss-looking as ever with these upgrades.
Minus the custom surfboard rack, you can essentially build your own Bronco Riptide today.