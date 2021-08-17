Ford Bronco Riptide concept shows us SUV's beachy side

Enlarge Image Ford

Life can be a beach with the 2021 Ford Bronco, and the Bronco Riptide shows us how. Revealed on Tuesday, Ford's latest project vehicle is the host for numerous accessories buyers can opt for when taking delivery of their SUV, or add to their wish list down the line. Unlike past accessory-packed builds, this one's all about California dreaming.

That's apparent with the open-air vibes, thanks to tubular doors, a mesh Bestop Bimini Top and a custom surfboard rack. They're prototype crossbars that work well with soft-top roofs, according to the automaker. Ford also installed a Yakima bike rack to highlight the ute's versatility. Inside, the Bronco includes marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized flooring to make cleanups super easy after sand (inevitably) gets everywhere.

The "concept" of sorts is based on a Bronco optioned with the Sasquatch package, which includes 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch wheels. All the off-road goods come along for the ride too, so the Bronco Terrain Management System is here, as are the electronic-locking front and rear axles, upgraded suspension system and more. Power comes from the optional 2.7-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with the mandatory 10-speed automatic.

Although it's a concept or "project vehicle," this Bronco could absolutely be a reality. For Ford, it's a cool way of turning a catalog of parts into a real-world machine. The possibilities are plentiful with the new Bronco and we surely haven't seen the last bundle of accessories for the SUV.