The photos show test vehicles being built and it is getting us even more excited for a drive in a production Bronco.
The four-door Bronco looks to have a fairly tough body.
The Bronco two-door shows off its body in white.
The chassis of the Bronco along with its running gear seems to be built to stand up to the worst that customers can throw at it.
The turbocharged engine looks small under the hood.
Gotta love a rear-door-mounted spare tire.
The interior of this test vehicle is pretty boring, except for the big red button.
The two-door Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch package wheels and tires.
Here's the Bronco Badlands without the Sasquatch package.
The Bronco still looks imposing, even missing most of its front end.
A closer look at the dashboard reinforces the utilitarian, but still tech-savvy ethos behind the Bronco's design.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Ford Bronco shows off its body in white and serious chassis in leaked photos
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.