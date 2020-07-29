Ford Bronco shows off its body in white and serious chassis in leaked photos

The photos show test vehicles being built and it is getting us even more excited for a drive in a production Bronco.

2021 Ford Bronco body in white
1 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

2021 Ford Bronco body in white

The four-door Bronco looks to have a fairly tough body.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-body-in-white-biw-shell-2-door
2 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The Bronco two-door shows off its body in white.

Read the article
2021-bronco-engine-transmission-chassis-drive-shaft
3 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The chassis of the Bronco along with its running gear seems to be built to stand up to the worst that customers can throw at it.

Read the article
2021-bronco-underhood-engine-compartment
4 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The turbocharged engine looks small under the hood.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-2-door
5 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

Gotta love a rear-door-mounted spare tire.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-2-door-interior
6 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The interior of this test vehicle is pretty boring, except for the big red button.

Read the article
2-door-2021-ford-bronco-badlands-sasquatch
7 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The two-door Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch package wheels and tires.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-badlands-sasquatch-2-door
8 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

Here's the Bronco Badlands without the Sasquatch package.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-body-in-white-biw
9 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

The Bronco still looks imposing, even missing most of its front end.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-dashboard-interior-2-door
10 of 12
Bronco6G Forum

A closer look at the dashboard reinforces the utilitarian, but still tech-savvy ethos behind the Bronco's design.

Read the article
2021-ford-bronco-test-unit
11 of 12
Bronco6G Forum
Read the article
2021-ford-broncon-engine-chassis
12 of 12
Bronco6G Forum
Read the article
The 2020 Ford Ranger is good but not great

The 2020 Ford Ranger is good but not great

45 Photos
2020 Chevy Blazer is GM's sharpest looking SUV yet

2020 Chevy Blazer is GM's sharpest looking SUV yet

30 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos
2021 Honda Odyssey minvan gets more standard safety and a new nose

2021 Honda Odyssey minvan gets more standard safety and a new nose

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza bears no resemblance to its predecessor

2021 Toyota Venza bears no resemblance to its predecessor

32 Photos
The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door can comfortably fit your family and friends

The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door can comfortably fit your family and friends

57 Photos
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is one stunning droptop

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is one stunning droptop

69 Photos