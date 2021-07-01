The Fiat 500X Yachting is ideal for your Italian coastal vacation home

This special edition has a roll-back cloth sunroof and yacht-inspired trimmings.
The new Fiat 500X Yachting special edition is inspired by, you guessed it, yachts.
It features a roll-back cloth sunroof, a first for the 500X.
It comes only in a special Blu Venezia paint color.
Other special touches include blue wheels, a lovely white pinstripe and some chrome accents.
It was developed in partnership with the Yacht Club Capri, so of course there are special badges too.
The cloth roof opens and closes in just a few seconds.
The interior gets ivory upholstery with blue accents and some fabulous wood trim.
Every 500X Yachting gets a numbered plaque on the center console.
Only 500 of the Yachting special edition will be sold, and it'll only be offered in Europe.
Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the Fiat 500X Yachting.