Fiat 500X Yachting has a cloth sunroof and real wood trim

A few months ago rumors started swirling around that Fiat would be introducing a convertible version of its 500X crossover, and we we were obviously skeptical -- a droptop version of an already niche compact crossover just didn't seem likely. Well, it turns out the rumor wasn't that far off, as Fiat just introduced a new special edition with a roll-back cloth sunroof in Europe called the 500X Yachting.

The 500X Yachting is the result of a partnership with the Yacht Club Capri, which is apparently one of the most prestigious sailing clubs in Italy. The centerpiece of the new model is that cloth roof, and while it doesn't roll all the way back and include the window like on the 500C, it offers a much more open roof than the standard 500X's panoramic sunroof. Fiat says the cloth roof can open or close in just a few seconds at the press of a button.

Every 500X Yachting will be painted in a special Blu Venezia hue with a dual-lined ivory and blue pinstripe encircling the body. The unique 18-inch wheels get a two-tone finish with blue accents, and the door handles, mirrors and other trim pieces are chrome. It wouldn't be a special edition without unique badges, so the Yachting gets a "Yachting" script at the base of the A-pillars and Yacht Club Capri badges on the B-pillars and the hatch. The cloth roof is made from blue fabric, too.

On the inside the Yachting has white upholstery with blue piping, and the door cards, headliner and floor mat edges are matching white as well. The Yachting's dashboard and shift knob are made from mahogany wood, and the center console has textured silver trim with a Yacht Club Capri badge. Rounding out the Yachting's design touches are aluminum doorsill plates and a color-matched key fob.

Only 500 units of the 500X Yachting will be produced, and it will only be sold in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. That's kind of a shame, as the 500X is the sole car that Fiat sells in the US in 2021 and a special edition like this could bring at least a little bit of interest back to the model. There's good news if you want an SUV with a cloth roof, though: a similar roll-back cloth sunroof is available on the 2021 Land Rover Defender.