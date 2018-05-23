Ferrari's one-off SP38 has a nutso rear end

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Ferrari SP38 is the automaker's latest bespoke creation.
Built atop the chassis and drivetrain of a standard 488 GTB, Ferrari made a new body that was inspired by its owner's motorsport leanings.
While it retains the traditional wedge shape of the 488 GTB, the SP38's body is a bit more aggressive up front.
Out back, it's like a whole new car, with bodywork that's reminiscent of nothing else Ferrari makes.
It'll be on display at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy's Lake Como this weekend.