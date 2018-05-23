  • Ferrari SP38
  • Ferrari SP38
  • Ferrari SP38
  • Ferrari SP38
  • Ferrari SP38

The Ferrari SP38 is the automaker's latest bespoke creation.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ferrari / Read the article
1
of 5

Built atop the chassis and drivetrain of a standard 488 GTB, Ferrari made a new body that was inspired by its owner's motorsport leanings. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ferrari / Read the article
2
of 5

While it retains the traditional wedge shape of the 488 GTB, the SP38's body is a bit more aggressive up front.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ferrari / Read the article
3
of 5

Out back, it's like a whole new car, with bodywork that's reminiscent of nothing else Ferrari makes.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ferrari / Read the article
4
of 5

It'll be on display at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy's Lake Como this weekend.     

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Ferrari / Read the article
5
of 5
Now Reading

Ferrari's one-off SP38 has a nutso rear end

Up Next

Ferrari Challenge: Living the dream in the classroom

Latest Stories

Honda Civic Type R pickup concept may be headed to the Nürburging

Honda Civic Type R pickup concept may be headed to the Nürburging

by
US probe to determine if car imports 'impair the national security'

US probe to determine if car imports 'impair the national security'

by
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor adds adaptive off-road suspension

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor adds adaptive off-road suspension

by
Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to launch in Southeast Asia

Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to launch in Southeast Asia

by
Apple and Volkswagen join forces to make autonomous shuttles

Apple and Volkswagen join forces to make autonomous shuttles

by
Elon Musk's SpaceX Tesla stars in retro video game

Elon Musk's SpaceX Tesla stars in retro video game

by