Ferrari SP38 is a stunning one-off built atop the 488 GTB

If you have enough money, Ferrari will build whatever the hell you want (within reason). Its latest one-off blends both new and old with impressive results.

The Ferrari SP38 is the automaker's latest bespoke creation. Built atop the chassis and drivetrain of a standard 488 GTB, Ferrari made a new body that was inspired by its owner's motorsport leanings.

While it retains the traditional wedge shape of the 488 GTB, the SP38's body is a bit more aggressive up front. But out back, it's like a whole new car, with bodywork that's reminiscent of nothing else Ferrari makes. Ferrari claims there's F40 inspiration in here, which I kind of get in the rear window louvers, but that's all the F40 I get from this. That's not a bad thing, because it's still really wild. Ferrari claims there's a bespoke interior, as well, but sadly, it didn't provide any pictures of that.

If the 488's engine is unchanged, the SP38 will rely on a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 that puts out 661 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. That's all sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

If you who want to see this car in person before it's inevitably stored in some climate-controlled garage connected to a villa in some far-off land, you'll have one shot. It'll be on display at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy's Lake Como this weekend. That's where you'd already planned on being, right?