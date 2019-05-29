Ferrari's SF90 Stradale shows the shape of the modern hypercar

By make and model
This is Ferrari's new hypercar, the SF90 Stradale!
Like the LaFerrari, it's a hybrid, but this is a plug-in, able to go up to 25 kilometers (about 16 miles) on a charge.
More importantly, though, it's faster. Much faster, with 986 horsepower, able to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.
The interior is radically different than other Ferraris, taking the same concept of controls on the steering wheel but pushing it to the next generation.
Styling is dramatic, too, with a "slingshot effect" styling that looks like a future concept car for the road.
Ferrari will also offer a Assetto Fiorano package, which saves 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of weight, largely thanks to carbon fiber wheels and titanium springs.
Central exhausts punctuate a radical rear end.
Cost? Ferrari's not talking yet, but get your orders in soon as the car ships early 2020.