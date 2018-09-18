Ferrari's Monza SP1 and SP2 don't need no stinkin' windshields

  • Ferrari Monza SP1 SP2 Roadster
Ferrari unveiled the Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters, cars built with collectors and hardcore Ferrari fans in mind.     

Their low-slung, windshield-free bodies are stylistic throwbacks to Ferrari's post-war race cars like the 166 M.    

The SP1 has just a single seat, whereas the SP2 offers its open-air experience to both a driver and a passenger.    

Both cars rely on the same powertrain, a V12 gas engine that puts out about 800 horsepower.     

The SP1 and SP2 should both complete the sprint to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.   

Some of that performance is thanks to the cars' low curb weights, which comes from Ferrari's reliance on carbon fiber body panels.    

The SP1 weighs just 3,306 pounds, and the extra seat in the SP2 adds just 45 pounds to that number.     

The SP1 and SP2 are just the start for Ferrari.     

The company says that this pair is the first inclusion in a new segment that Ferrari calls Icona, which will draw inspirations from 1950s Ferraris.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the first two cars from Ferrari's new Icona lineup.

