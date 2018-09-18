Ferrari Monza SP1, SP2 roadsters put 800 hp and the wind in your face

In order to go forward, Ferrari is looking back and adapting the style of its old-school racecars to create a limited-edition series of supercars that will have you mapping out which banks you'll need to rob in order to afford them.

Ferrari today unveiled the Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters. The cars were built with collectors and hardcore Ferrari fans in mind. Their low-slung, windshield-free bodies are stylistic throwbacks to Ferrari's post-war race cars like the 166 M. The SP1 has just a single seat, whereas the SP2 offers its open-air experience to both a driver and a passenger.

It's a fresh take on the idea of a limited-run vehicle. Compared with something like the McLaren Senna, which has a variety of wonky shapes that makes you wonder if McLaren's designers aren't just engineers wearing fake mustaches, Ferrari's new roadsters are sleek and prioritize form over function. But it's not like there isn't a whole lot of function, still.

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Both cars rely on the same powertrain, a V12 gas engine that puts out about 800 horsepower. The SP1 and SP2 should both complete the sprint to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds, which puts them into hypercar-performance territory. Some of that performance is thanks to the cars' low curb weights, which comes from Ferrari's reliance on carbon fiber body panels. The SP1 weighs just 3,306 pounds, and the extra seat in the SP2 adds just 45 pounds to that number.

Of course, Ferrari doesn't just want the SP1 and SP2's prospective owners to drive these cars -- it wants them to live the vintage experience. That's why the automaker teamed up with Loro Piana and Berluti to create apparel and accessories that throw it back just as much as the cars do. Owners will be able to stock up on racing overalls, helmets, scarfs, gloves and shoes that complete the vintage aesthetic.

The SP1 and SP2 are just the start for Ferrari. The company says that this pair is the first inclusion in a new segment that Ferrari calls Icona, which will draw inspirations from 1950s Ferraris. We'll take 'em all, please.

