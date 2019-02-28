Ferrari F8 Tributo is a 710-hp replacement for the 488

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Ferrari F8 Tributo has been unveiled just ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.
The 488's successor builds upon an already excellent supercar with more power and a newer, flashier look.
It still has a V8, but now it's been tuned to put out about 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, 50 hp more than the 488 GTB.
Out back, the car clearly drew some inspiration from the larger 812 Superfast.
There's also a new polycarbonate engine cover that pays tribute to the hallowed F40.
Ferrari says the dashboard, door panels and transmission tunnel have all been redesigned, and they look every bit as exotic as you'd expect from Ferrari.