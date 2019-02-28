Ferrari F8 Tributo one-ups the 488 in Geneva with 710 hp

The Ferrari 488 GTB was introduced in 2015 as the replacement for the 458 Italia. Now, the 488 is being replaced, but Ferrari's changing up its nomenclature a bit -- and adding more power, natch.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo was unveiled Thursday, just ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week. The 488's successor builds upon an already excellent supercar with more power and a newer, flashier look. It still has a V8, but now it's been tuned to put out about 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, 50 hp more than the 488 GTB and about the same as the limited-edition 488 Pista, which debuted at Geneva last year.

While the middle bit of the F8 Tributo might not look all that different from the 488, every other part of the body has been given a serious once-over. The nose looks longer and sleeker now, with some complicated ductwork in the lower part of the front bumper. Out back, the car clearly drew some inspiration from the larger 812 Superfast. As always, there's a monstrous rear diffuser surrounding the tailpipes. There's also a new polycarbonate engine cover that pays tribute to the hallowed F40.

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Ferrari says that the new bodywork contributes to a 10-percent improvement in aerodynamic efficiency. At the same time, the car is some 88 pounds lighter than the 488 it replaces, which means the car should seriously hustle. According to the automaker, the F8 Tributo will reach 62 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds, continuing on until it reaches its top speed of 211 mph.

The cabin's been given a pretty hefty refresh, too. Ferrari says the dashboard, door panels and transmission tunnel have all been redesigned, and they look every bit as exotic as you'd expect from Ferrari. There's also a new steering wheel, which has a smaller diameter than before, but it retains Ferrari staples like the "manettino" mode switch and the turn-signal buttons that replace the usual stalk. To keep passengers busy, there's a 7-inch touchscreen display for them to fiddle with.

While Ferrari hasn't yet given a price for the F8 Tributo, for context's sake, a 488 GTB retails around $250,000 before options and personalization. Odds are, buyers will probably spend a fair bit more than that.