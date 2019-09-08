The Ferrari F8 Spider is a powerful 488 replacement

The Ferrari F8 Spider replaces the outgoing 488 Spider.
The F8 Spider has a twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8, tuned to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
Power runs through a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.
The power-retractable hardtop can be stowed in just 14 seconds.
The F8 Spider can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.
Top speed? 211 mph.
This car should be an absolute hoot to drive.
The interior uses a minimalist design, which we like.
Look for the F8 Spider to go on sale soon.