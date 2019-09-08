  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider
  • Ferrari F8 Spider

The Ferrari F8 Spider replaces the outgoing 488 Spider.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
1
of 9

The F8 Spider has a twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8, tuned to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
2
of 9

Power runs through a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
3
of 9

The power-retractable hardtop can be stowed in just 14 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
4
of 9

The F8 Spider can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
5
of 9

Top speed? 211 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
6
of 9

This car should be an absolute hoot to drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
7
of 9

The interior uses a minimalist design, which we like.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
8
of 9

Look for the F8 Spider to go on sale soon.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
9
of 9
Now Reading

The Ferrari F8 Spider is a powerful 488 replacement

Up Next

Ferrari reveals limited-edition open-top LaFerrari

Latest Stories

Porsche employees fought to have Taycan production in Zuffenhausen

Porsche employees fought to have Taycan production in Zuffenhausen

by
Porsche unveils the 2020 Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet in Frankfurt

Porsche unveils the 2020 Carrera 4 coupe and cabriolet in Frankfurt

by
Jeopardy comes to Drivetime app for hands-free gameplay

Jeopardy comes to Drivetime app for hands-free gameplay

by
2020 Audi RS6 Avant bows at Frankfurt with 592 hp, 190-mph top speed

2020 Audi RS6 Avant bows at Frankfurt with 592 hp, 190-mph top speed

by
Hyundai, Kia join Ionity electric car charging network in Europe

Hyundai, Kia join Ionity electric car charging network in Europe

by