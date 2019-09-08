Ferrari F8 Spider is a 710-horsepower droptop dream car

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Say hello to Ferrari's latest stunner, the F8 Spider. The Italian automaker revealed its new droptop on Sunday, which effectively replaces the 488 Spider in the company's lineup.

The F8 Spider shares its appearance and powertrain with the F8 Tributo, so the car is already quite familiar. The look is definitely polarizing; Ferraris are certainly boldly styled these days, though they aren't quite as pretty as they used to be. That said, the somewhat awkward design can be forgiven considering this car offers outstanding performance.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8, tuned to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. The F8 Spider makes 49 more horsepower than its 488 predecessor, though thanks to a lighter crankshaft and flywheel, the engine weighs some 40 pounds less than the one in the previous Spider. The engine sends its power through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

All that oomph means the F8 Spider can accelerate to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds, according to Ferrari, with a top speed of 211 mph. Those numbers match that of the F8 Tributo, meaning there's no loss of performance should you want that wind-in-your-hair experience.

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Speaking of which, the F8 Spider features a power-retractable hard top, which can be lowered in just 14 seconds. You can operate the top while driving at speeds up to 28 mph, too, just like most other modern convertibles.

The F8 Spider gets the same Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer Plus (FDE+) system as the Tributo, which uses brake vectoring to increase cornering performance. Ferrari's Side Slip Control tech is on hand, too, which is said to improve overall vehicle control at the limit. In other words, the F8 Spider's got your back should things go sour.

Like the Tributo, the F8 Spider's cabin uses a minimalist design, with a 7-inch touchscreen display mounted in front of the passenger's seat, and a classic gauge display for the driver. It's actually refreshing to see a car so void of buttons, especially a modern supercar.

Ferrari hasn't confirmed exactly when the F8 Spider will go on sale -- or if we'll see it at this week's Frankfurt Motor Show -- but expect it to hit the road in the not-too-distant future.