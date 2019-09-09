  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS
  • Ferrari 812 GTS

The last time Ferrari put a V12-powered convertible into series production, classic rock and disco topped the music charts.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
1
of 7

Enter the Ferrari 812 GTS, the convertible version of the current 812 Superfast.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
2
of 7

For those in love with the 812 Superfast, the 812 GTS provides a lot more to love. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
3
of 7

Namely because it gives the driver a far greater opportunity to take in the sweet, sweet soundtrack pumped from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
4
of 7

Ferrari opted to install a hard-top unit rather than a folding soft-top roof.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
5
of 7

When it's time to pop the top, the roof will retract in 14 seconds at speeds up to 28 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
6
of 7

Ferrari's 812 GTS is the fourth of five new cars it plans to debut before 2019 is in the rearview mirror.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ferrari
7
of 7
Now Reading

Let the sun and V12 sounds in with the Ferrari 812 GTS

Up Next

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has all the uber, none of the wagen

Latest Stories

Unsurprisingly, active safety technology helps reduce crashes

Unsurprisingly, active safety technology helps reduce crashes

by
Permit application suggests another Tesla assembly line in the works

Permit application suggests another Tesla assembly line in the works

by
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo offers big power in a little package

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo offers big power in a little package

by
VW ID 4 SUV teased at Frankfurt Motor Show

VW ID 4 SUV teased at Frankfurt Motor Show

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe: A sleeker GLE53... if you're into that

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe: A sleeker GLE53... if you're into that

1:08