Let the sun and V12 sounds in with the Ferrari 812 GTS

The last time Ferrari put a V12-powered convertible into series production, classic rock and disco topped the music charts.
Enter the Ferrari 812 GTS, the convertible version of the current 812 Superfast.
For those in love with the 812 Superfast, the 812 GTS provides a lot more to love.
Namely because it gives the driver a far greater opportunity to take in the sweet, sweet soundtrack pumped from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.
Ferrari opted to install a hard-top unit rather than a folding soft-top roof.
When it's time to pop the top, the roof will retract in 14 seconds at speeds up to 28 mph.
Ferrari's 812 GTS is the fourth of five new cars it plans to debut before 2019 is in the rearview mirror.