Ferrari 812 GTS is firm's first production V12-powered convertible in decades

Ferrari

The last time Ferrari put a V12-powered convertible into series production, classic rock and disco topped the music charts. In the past few decades, the Italian firm merely teased the idea with limited-run vehicles, but that changed on Monday.

Enter the Ferrari 812 GTS, the convertible version of the current 812 Superfast. Ferrari debuted the V12 drop-top ahead of its presentation at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, and for those in love with the 812 Superfast, the 812 GTS provides a lot more to love. Namely because it gives the driver a far greater opportunity to take in the sweet, sweet soundtrack pumped from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Power figures are identical to the coupe, at 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque, but that shouldn't sadden anyone. Even with a slightly higher weight -- about 165 pounds more than the coupe due to reinforcement and chassis tweaks -- Ferrari claims the 812 GTS will zip from 0-62 mph in fewer than three seconds.

Keep the accelerator pedal planted and the convertible will be on its way to a top speed of 211 mph as the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission fires off shifts in a rifle-like fashion.

It's not easy building V12-powered sports cars these days as emissions regulations clamp down, but Ferrari ensured the 812 GTS meets every rule. There's a new gas particulate filter and a start-stop system to keep the mammoth engine as frugal as can be. Ferrari also said it's recalibrated some of the driving modes to enhance power delivery.

On the convertible top, Ferrari opted to install a hard-top unit rather than a folding soft-top roof. The firm said the decision allowed engineers to keep a larger trunk space, which is always important to ensure room for the golf bags and luggage for weekend getaways. Of course, the rear windshield is gone in favor of a new cover and a pair of flying buttresses.

The gorgeous look that the flying buttresses award includes unique three-quarter glass. When it's time to pop the top, the roof will retract in 14 seconds at speeds up to 28 mph. Additionally, a rear wind buffer rises up to help keep everyone's hair from blowing about too badly. The Ferrari faithful will note an aero duct is missing with the convertible design, but have no fear; the firm said it's compensated for the duct deletion with a new aero flap in the rear diffusor.

Ferrari's 812 GTS is the fourth of five new cars it plans to debut before 2019 is in the rearview mirror. So far, we've seen the F8 Tributo, the SF90 Stradale and the F8 Spider debuted alongside the 812 GTS this week. What Ferrari has planned for the fifth car is unclear. All I know is I will take my 812 GTS in red.