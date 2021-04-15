Here are the fastest selling new cars in March 2021

Lots of trucks and SUVs. No surprise there.
The Chevy Corvette remained the fastest selling car in the US in March. It's also in short supply, which explains things.
The Toyota RAV4 Prime made a surprise showing in the No. 2 spot.
The Kia Telluride continues to be a knock-out and sells quickly.
The GMC Yukon in standard and XL trim is a fast seller.
The Cadillac Escalade in standard and larger ESV form found buyers quickly in March.
One of two passenger cars on the list is the Hyundai Elantra. Specifically the hybrid model.
Toyota's midsize pickup remains a hot seller.
The refreshed Lexus IS is finding buyers shockingly quickly.
The fancy Land Rover Ranger Rover Velar is a hot SUV.
Keep scrolling to see more of the fastest selling cars in the US!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.