Here are the fastest selling new cars in March 2021

Lots of trucks and SUVs. No surprise there.

Chevy Corvette

The Chevy Corvette remained the fastest selling car in the US in March. It's also in short supply, which explains things.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime made a surprise showing in the No. 2 spot. 

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride continues to be a knock-out and sells quickly.

GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon in standard and XL trim is a fast seller.

Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade in standard and larger ESV form found buyers quickly in March.

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

One of two passenger cars on the list is the Hyundai Elantra. Specifically the hybrid model.

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota's midsize pickup remains a hot seller.

Lexus IS

The refreshed Lexus IS is finding buyers shockingly quickly.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The fancy Land Rover Ranger Rover Velar is a hot SUV.

BMX X7

Keep scrolling to see more of the fastest selling cars in the US!

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Chevy Tahoe

Ford F-150 Hybrid

Toyota Tundra

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota Sienna

Lexus RX

Toyota 4Runner

