Chevy Corvette remained fastest-selling car in March, Toyota RAV4 Prime not far behind

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

For the third month in a row, the Chevrolet Corvette was the fastest-selling car in America, followed closely by the Toyota RAV4 Prime. While it shows high interest in the sports car, it's also true the Corvette remains in short supply, due to a string of production shutdowns since the car first entered production in 2020.

Still, according to new data from iSeeCars on Wednesday covering the month of March, a Corvette only stuck around at a dealership for 9.4 days on average. The average time to sell a vehicle sits at 47.4 days for all new vehicles, underscoring how quickly a Corvette in stock turns into a sale. While General Motors works to build the sports car as quickly as possible for eager fans, the second-place finisher is pretty surprising.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the popular compact SUV, took 10.2 days to sell on average. The RAV4 Prime, too, has been in short supply since its debut last year. Battery supplier constraints limited the SUV to just a few thousand units last year, and Toyota sent most of them to areas of the US where hybrids are already popular. (Think California.) Inventory doesn't seem nearly as scarce these days, though, suggesting reception for the plug-in SUV is quite good. The standard RAV4 Hybrid also lands on the list, as do a number of other new Toyota SUV and pickups.

Kia's Telluride continues to make a strong showing, too, coming in third place at 14.1 days to sell. GM's trio of new SUVs are also hot items with the new Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade taking just 21, 14 and 15 days to find owners, respectively.

Are there any passenger cars on the list? Yes, but just two: The Lexus IS 350 and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. The newly refreshed luxury sedan takes 17.5 days to sell on average, while the compact mainstream sedan takes 16.1. Everything else you see is an SUV or pickup truck. Check out the full list right down below.