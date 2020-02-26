Valentino Balboni hits the track with Drako GTE electric supercar

If you want to make a splash, put Valentino Balboni behind the wheel of your new car.
Balboni, the retired Lamborghini test driver, took to the track in the Drako GTE electric super car.
With 1,200 horsepower, Balboni found a lot to love.
Drako's electric supercar comes in a standard GTE flavor and a track edition.
Balboni specifically said, "I didn't want to stop, it's a really compelling and addictive drive."
In all honesty, it's a sharp-looking car.
Red also does the design some favors.
One of these costs a whopping $1.25 million.
More than $1 million is the price to pay for big performance like this, but hey, Balboni digs it.
Production of the car is underway now.