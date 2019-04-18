Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions wave the flag in NY

According to a recent study, Dodge is the US automaker with the highest percentage of active military buyers. It's no surprise, then, that the automaker would whip up a pair of tributes to all the brave men and women who defend our country on the daily, as well as all the veterans who served before them. Enter the Stars & Stripes Editions of the Challenger coupe and Charger sedan.

Both of these vehicles will be on display at the New York Auto Show next week, the automaker confirmed Thursday. The Stars & Stripes package will be available on Challenger and Charger GT, R/T and Scat Pack models, and should arrive in Dodge dealerships this summer.

All Stars & Stripes models get a satin black/silver center stripe and 20-inch black wheels. Bronze-painted Brembo brakes come standard on the Scat Pack models, and can be had as options on the GT and R/T trims. Inside, these cars get gloss black accents, a bronze star on their cloth seats, bronze stitching and unique badges. The Stars & Stripes Editions even come with a satin black American flag fender decal... though it's worth noting the Challenger and Charger are actually assembled at Fiat-Chrysler's Brampton Assembly facility in Ontario, Canada.

Enlarge Image Steven Pham/Roadshow

The Stars & Stripes package is available as a $1,995 option on the aforementioned models. Naturally, the Challenger and Charger apply for Fiat-Chrysler's "Honoring Those Who Serve" program, which can provide up to $500 in rebates for active military, active military reserve, retired military, retired military reserve and honorably discharged veterans.

In addition to the Stars & Stripes Editions, Dodge has a few more updates for its aging Challenger and Charger models. The Charger SRT Hellcat can now be ordered with the Painted Satin Black Appearance Package, which gets you a satin black hood, roof and decklid spoiler -- something previously only available on the Challenger. On the 2019 Charger SRT Hellcat, this is a $3,495 option.

Finally, Dodge is expanding its well-liked (and well-named) Brass Monkey Appearance Package to other Challenger and Charger trims. This pack includes brass-colored, 20-inch wheels and a satin black spoiler, and until now was only available on SRT models. Moving forward, the Brass Monkey treatment can be had on GT, R/T and Scat Pack trims, for $795.

Originally published April 11.

Update, April 18: Updated with live photos from New York.