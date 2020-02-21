Czinger 21C shoots for supercar glory

There's a new supercar in town, born and bred in California.
On Friday, the Czinger 21C made an online debut ahead of its formal unveiling at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
It rocks a twin-turbo 2.88-liter V8 and a pair of electric motors.
The electric motors get their power from an onboard battery, and in total, there's 1,250 horsepower on tap.
Surfboard not included.
There will be two different models.
One is a street-legal car, while another will be reserved for track use.
The track car won't have as high a top speed as the street-legal car, but it will boast far more downforce.
Just 80 are planned for production, but it seems like this won't be the last we hear about Czinger.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the Czinger 21C!