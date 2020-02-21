  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C
  • Czinger 21C

There's a new supercar in town, born and bred in California.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
1
of 15

On Friday, the Czinger 21C made an online debut ahead of its formal unveiling at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
2
of 15

It rocks a twin-turbo 2.88-liter V8 and a pair of electric motors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
3
of 15

The electric motors get their power from an onboard battery, and in total, there's 1,250 horsepower on tap.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
4
of 15

Surfboard not included.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
5
of 15

There will be two different models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
6
of 15

One is a street-legal car, while another will be reserved for track use.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
7
of 15

The track car won't have as high a top speed as the street-legal car, but it will boast far more downforce.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
8
of 15

Just 80 are planned for production, but it seems like this won't be the last we hear about Czinger.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
9
of 15

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the Czinger 21C!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
10
of 15
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
11
of 15
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
12
of 15
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
13
of 15
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
14
of 15
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Czinger
15
of 15
Now Reading

Czinger 21C shoots for supercar glory

Up Next

2021 Kia Sorento sharpens up for Geneva Motor Show debut

Latest Stories

Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

by
2020 Honda Ridgeline: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Honda Ridgeline: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

by
The best dashcams in 2020

The best dashcams in 2020

by
Czinger 21C comes with 1,250 hp and Tesla Roadster-rivaling acceleration

Czinger 21C comes with 1,250 hp and Tesla Roadster-rivaling acceleration

by