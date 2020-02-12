Here comes the Czinger 21C, born and bred in California

The Czinger 21C is coming.
The California-based startup teased its hypercar ahead of a reveal next month.
The 21C is supposedly a hypercar for the 21st century.
It includes some fancy new manufacturing technologies.
There's a hybrid powertrain onboard, but details weren't included with the teasers.
It looks like a proper hypercar though, but maybe a tad generic.
The rear boasts a thing LED brake light strip that curves upward.
Czinger logos are aplenty.
We'll see the car debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.
Keeping scrolling for more photos of the Czinger 21C!