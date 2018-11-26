Cyber Monday 2018: Roadshow's favorite Amazon deals for your car and garage

Winter is officially here and that means you're either putting your classic car or motorcycle away for the season, or your daily driver is about to have a rough few months. Amazon has some killer Cyber Monday deals that can help make your winter project or winter commute just a little bit easier.
Noco Genius Boost lithium-ion booster packs for 30 percent off
The days of carrying a big, heavy jumper pack in the trunk of your old car are now over. The new wave of lithium-ion booster packs are small enough and light enough to be carried in a glove box, on a motorcycle or even in a backpack. The Noco Genius Boost HD has heavy duty alligator clamps for your car's battery as well as a USB output to help keep devices charged as well. These things can literally be life savers, so get one while they're on sale.
Sonax Full Effect wheel cleaner is a Roadshow favorite for regular wheel cleaning. There are stronger products out there, but as something that works without damaging your wheels or needing excessive soak times, Sonax is pretty hard to beat. This stuff always has a spot in our car wash caddy.
Your car's horn is lame, but it doesn't have to stay that way, thanks to Hella's legendary SuperTone dual-tone horns. The SuperTone kit comes with one high-tone and one low-tone horn that work together to put out a very noticeable 118-decibel sound.
Nobody wants to get into a car that has stinky, dirty and stained carpets and seats. Do yourself and your car a favor and jump on this deal for a gallon of Chemical Guys Fabric Clean. This stuff is professional strength and should last a long time.
Add some rally car cred to your car with this Hella 500FF driving light kit. It comes with almost everything you'll need to install it and will not only look cool, but will light up dark roads like you never thought was possible.
Chemical Guys Diablo gel wheel cleaner for $30 (save $8)
Your car's wheels live a tough life. They're constantly being assaulted by brake dust, road debris, and the elements and cleaning them can be a real bear if you don't have the right products. Diablo Gel from Chemical Guys is the right product.
If you've got some light scratches on your car, you don't have to shell out tons of money at the body shop, nor do you have to just live with them. Turtle Wax's scratch repair kit is affordable and easy to use and makes a big difference on light scratches and swirl marks.
ChargePoint Level 2 Wi-Fi-enabled EV charger for $559 (Save $140)
Being able to charge your electric vehicle at home is pretty convenient, unless you're trying to do it from a standard 110-volt wall outlet. Thankfully, you can upgrade to a Level 2 charger from ChargePoint for substantially less money than usual. The ChargePoint charger is Wi-Fi enabled, will let you monitor your EV's charging remotely and comes with a 25-foot cable.
DieHard batteries, chargers and maintainers: 15 percent off
With temperatures starting to drop, odds are good that you'll be replacing your daily driver's battery if you haven't done it in a few years and it's hard to go wrong with DieHard battery at 15 percent off. The brand's chargers and maintainers are also on sale, so you can keep the battery in your classic car or motorcycle happy too all winter long!
Phillips CrystalVision Ultra headlight bulbs: 20 percent to 63 percent off
Headlight bulbs are one of those things that the wise stock up on so they're always on hand, since you rarely get a warning when yours is about to burn out. The CrystalVision Ultra bulbs from Phillips are a bright, clear white that should last a long time.
Kneeling or lying on the ground to work on your car is no fun at all and there's no excuse for why we should still be doing it, particularly since Amazon is offering this convenient and cushy mat at a discount.
Having your car throw a check engine light at you is a real bummer, but if you have a car produced after 1996, you can plug this budget-friendly OBDII scanner in and find out what's wrong. Having one of these is a great way to save a ton of time and money on diagnostic fees from your mechanic. The scanners appear to be available for a range of prices, but the most discounted scanner is this one that normally goes for $55 but is currently on sale for $37.40.
Meguiar's Gold Class Rich Leather Cleaner and Conditioner for $9 (save $2)
The leather in your car will last the life of the car with just a little bit of preventative maintenance and care. Meguiar's Gold Class Rich Leather is a great way to do that without having to spend a ton of time or money, plus it smells amazing.
Meguiar's Professional Series Hyper Dressing tire dressing for $30 (save $10)
Few things make your freshly washed and waxed car really pop like having clean wheels and nice, shiny tires. This is a killer deal on what basically amounts to a lifetime supply of one of the best tire dressings on the market.
303 Aerospace Protectant wipes for $9 (save $3)
If you live in a sunny climate, you're going to want to give your car's interior some serious UV protection because cracked dashboards suck. Forget the brands you get at the auto parts store, 303 is the stuff you want. It goes on easily, won't lead to discoloration or cracking and lasts a long time. Discounts vary based on which product from the brand you want.