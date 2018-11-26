Cyber Monday 2018: Roadshow's favorite Amazon deals for your car and garage

Black Friday 2018 has come and gone, and if you're reading this, you survived the madness. Now it's time to kick back, hang out in your jammies and snag a few more killer deals for your car and garage because, dang it, it's Cyber Monday and you deserve it.

Noco Genius Boost lithium-ion jumper packs are 30 percent off Amazon Having your battery conk out on you in the middle of the night when driving back from a dinner at Grandma's isn't just inconvenient, it can be dangerous. It used to be that to avoid this, you had to lug around a big and heavy jumper pack the size of a carry-on suitcase but those days are long gone friend. Now, thanks to the majesty of lithium ion, jumper packs are more powerful than ever and can fit in your glovebox, on your motorcycle or even in your backpack. These Genius Boost jumper packs from Noco are great. They have a USB output so you can keep your devices charged and there is a range of cranking power ratings to choose from, so it won't matter if your trying to start your Goldwing or your Super Duty, you'll be covered. The biggest discount is on the Noco Genius Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12V UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter for $69, saving $57 off its retail price. More expensive but also discounted is the Noco Genius G26000 12V/24V 26A Pro Series UltraSafe Smart Battery Charger for $200, a savings of $50. See at Amazon

Chemical Guys Diablo gel wheel cleaner for $30 (save $8) Amazon Diablo gel wheel cleaner is a super-effective and aggressive wheel cleaner that will help melt away baked-on brake dust and road grime. It's safe for all wheels and is perfect for cars that see a lot of aggressive driving. See at Amazon

Hella SuperTone dual-tone horn kit for $22 (save $7) Amazon The legendary Hella SuperTone horn kit is on sale and ready to kick your car's pathetic little horn to the curb. With high-tone and low-tone horns working together, the SuperTone system produces a ridiculous 118 decibels of sound. See at Amazon

303 Aerospace Protectant wipes for $9 (save $3) Amazon When you live in a sunny climate like California or Florida, it's super important to protect your car's interior from the damaging effects of UV rays. Doing nothing can lead to discoloration or, even worse, cracked dashes and seats. 303 Aerospace Protectant is one of the best and easiest ways to help prevent that from happening and this is the perfect opportunity to snag some in convenient wipe form for a discount. See at Amazon

TT Topdon Plus Enhanced OBDII Scanner discounts Amazon Having your car throw a check engine light at you is not a fun experience. There was a time when that would mean a trip to the mechanic's shop to have the codes read and your car diagnosed, likely for a fee. Those days are over friend, thanks to the availability of affordable, feature-rich OBDII scanners. The scanners appear to be available for a range of prices, but the most discounted scanner is this one that normally goes for $55 but is currently on sale for $37.40. See at Amazon

ChargePoint Home Level 2 WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for $559 (Save $140) Amazon Home charging is an important part of incorporating an electric vehicle into your life, but doing it with a 110-volt wall outlet is going to drive you crazy in a hurry. Getting a name brand Level 2 charger for a substantial price cut should go a long way toward making that EV life way more convenient. Available: Nov. 19 to Dec. 23 See at Amazon

