Chevy's 1:1 Lego Silverado is more brickup than pickup

Chevrolet kicked off the 2019 Detroit Auto Show's public days on Saturday with the debut of a full-scale 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss made of Lego.    

1
Assembling the model required the help of 18 Lego Master Builders.     

2
Over the course of 2,000 hours, the group assembled the 334,544 pieces required to make this 1:1-scale plastic truck in Connecticut.     

3
The full model weighs 3,307 pounds, which is actually about 1,000 pounds less than the real thing.     

4
According to the automaker, the most common brick used in the truck is the 2x8 stud brick in red.     

5
This Lego Silverado is a Trail Boss, the 1500's most off-road capable version.

6
Chevrolet Trucks Marketing Director Sandor Piszar introduces the 2019 Silverado 1500 Lego replica at NAIAS. 

7
Chevy and Warner Bros. Pictures teamed up two years ago to build a full-size Lego Batmobile to promote The Lego Batman Movie. 

That partnership continues with this Silverado, which is featured in the forthcoming Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

8
Legos aren't inexpensive, so we can't imagine how much this full-size Silverado cost in parts alone -- never mind the design, assembly and shipping expenses.

9
At the unveiling Saturday, Detroit students were able to check out the Lego truck just before the North American International Auto Show opened to the public.

10
Lego Master Builders Erik Varszegi, Jeffrey Rushby and Gregory Omartian are pictured with Chevrolet Trucks' marketing director Sandor Piszar. 

11
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss 1:1-scale Lego replica.

12
13
14
15
16
