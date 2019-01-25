Chevrolet Corvette Drivers Series honors its racing drivers

  • Chevrolet Corvette Drivers Edition
Chevrolet on Friday unveiled the Corvette Drivers Series special edition.   

Available in four distinct styles, these appearance packages build upon the already-excellent Corvette Grand Sport trim.   

The Jan Magnussen Edition starts with a white exterior and adds red stripes, gray hash marks, black wheels with a red stripe and red brake calipers.

The Tommy Milner Edition sports blue paint, silver stripes, red hash marks, red brake calipers and black wheels.    

The Antonio García Edition bears yellow paint with a black stripe between the hood vent and the windshield, along with red hash marks and carbon fiber mirrors.

The Oliver Gavin Edition rocks gray paint, a red center stripe and hash marks, carbon-fiber mirrors and black wheels with a red stripe and red brake calipers.     

No matter the edition, all cars get a plaque inside specific to whichever driver's car is chosen.    

