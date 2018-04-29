Cars with jet engines

A street-legal Beetle with a jet engine
This Beetle is hot as hell, literally
This blazing-fast "School Bus Jet"
A VW bus that goes from 0 to 270 mph in 7 seconds
A jet-powered truck that can hit 375 mph
A 634-mph beast that broke a world record
This 1991 Toyota MR2 with twin-turbine jets
From powering helicopters to powering a Toyota
The definition of Insanity
Old-school cool
This famous, destroyed Vampire
This 2,100 horsepower jet semi
This turbo jet Mustang funny car
This 10,000-horsepower jet funny car
This famous jet car wit big aspirations
This 1,000 mph beast is also a rocket car
This custom built jet car of the '60s
Check out this jet-powered dragster in action