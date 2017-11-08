Trackside for the Bloodhound rocket car's first speed run

"To see the crowd reaction, and seeing the kids get excited, that's very special. That is the object, not to break a record -- we already have the record (Ayers worked on the Thrust SSC car, which still holds the record at 763 mph) -- we're doing it to inspire young people and what inspires young people more than high speed cars!" explained Ron Ayers, aerodynamic designer for the Bloodhound.
"This is a car that's designed to cruise supersonic on a 12-mile track in South Africa," Andy Green said. "It is not designed to be driven like a drag racing car on a short concrete track at Cornwall airport. Despite that, the car just delivered in spades."