Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V Pedestal ends the series on a high note

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Pedestal Edition comes in a gorgeous shade of bronze sand metallic.
The Pedestal Edition cars come with a number of option packages as standard including the Recaro seating package.
The Carbon Fiber package is also standard.
Mechanically, the Pedestal Edition cars are unchanged from standard.
The Pedestal Edition represent the end of the third generation of Cadillac V-brand cars.
The CTS-V Pedestal edition retains its ferocious Corvette-derived supercharged engine.