Cadillac Pedestal edition sends ATS-V, CTS-V out in style

Cadillac is sunsetting its third generation of V-series cars, much to the chagrin of enthusiasts, but it is at least making a point of sending it out in style with the limited Pedestal Edition, which it announced on Wednesday.

The Pedestal edition is limited to 300 cars and introduces a rather rich shade of brown (Cadillac calls it bronze sand metallic) that is sure to please even the most debased car nerds. Both the CTS-V sedan and the ATS-V coupe will get Recaro seating and Cadillac's carbon fiber package as standard.

Also standard are red Brembo brake calipers and serialized certificates of authenticity because we're sure that somewhere, out there in the ether, there is someone who will demand that you produce proof of your Pedestal's pedigree before buying it from you.

If you're chomping at the bit to get ahold of the brown Cadillac of your dreams, then you can start beating a path to your dealer's door starting in the first week of November. Barring any egregious dealer markups, you can expect to shell out $77,090 for the ATS-V coupe with 464 ponies or $102,590 for the CTS-V sedan with all of its 640 horsepower.

We're excited to see what Cadillac does with its plans to expand the V sub-brand, and we're curious how far it will be able to push its exciting new bespoke Blackwing engine, but we'll always have a soft spot for the Vs of old.