Crashing, racing and stunting across Paradise City never felt so fun.
Welcome back to Paradise City in Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch.
The game first released in 2008, and in 2018, it got a remastered reboot for the current generation of game consoles.
Now, the remastered game has arrived for the Nintendo Switch, and it remains an absolute blast.
Taking down opponents' cars from the comfort of my couch never felt so good.
No, the game isn't as pretty as versions for PC, Xbox One or PS4, but it definitely doesn't look bad.
Like remastered versions for other consoles, all of the game's DLC is included from the start.
Burnout Paradise Remastered is out now.
Discuss: Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch still shines
