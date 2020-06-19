Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch: Takedowns on the go

Enlarge Image Stellar Entertainment/EA

It's been over a decade since I first descended into Paradise City for some good, old-fashioned arcade racing carnage, but like a gift that keeps on giving, Burnout Paradise continues to stretch its legs long after its 2008 debut. This time, developer Stellar Entertainment has shuffled the lauded racer onto the Nintendo Switch as part of the ongoing Burnout Paradise Remastered reboot.

Thankfully, the lovely arcade racing charm and downright addictive gameplay Burnout Paradise exudes remains on display, and the Switch might provide the best way to experience it all -- especially for those who didn't have the pleasure 12 years ago.

For those that have played the game in either its original form or its remastered format for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC, nothing changes. And like the original remastered version from 2018, the game includes every pack of downloadable content from the start, which makes it a very expansive game from the start. Big Surf Island, Cops and Robbers, motorcycles and more are all bundled with a single purchase.

If you're a newbie, Burnout Paradise Remastered is totally approachable and lets gamers take a "choose your own adventure" path. All event types, which include Races, Marked Man, Burning Routes, Stunt Runs and the takedown-oriented Road Rage, begin with the player spinning their tires at one of the hundreds of stoplights scattered across Paradise City. Showtime Road Rules still can't compare to the past Crashbreaker mode, but it remains as well, with a simultaneous press of the L and R buttons. From the open world, players enter any of the events right on the spot. The seamlessness was pretty mesmerizing in 2008 and remains appreciated in 2020.

But the Nintendo Switch really turns up the charm factor. Of course it's nice to watch my Hunter Cavalry take down a Nakamura Ikusa GT at high speed on my TV, but being able to curl up on the couch and have the action in the palm of my hands is almost just as enjoyable, if not more. The Switch's ability to pack everything a game has to offer into its portable form factor is truly on display, and boy do I wish Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch was a thing during past periods of air travel.

The game surely isn't as pretty as its PC, PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, but 12 years on, that's not really the point. The freedom to race from across Paradise City to the Crystal Summit Observatory in the make-believe city's Northwest mountains from my patio is the point. Searching for stunt jumps, billboards and hunting down AI racers to send their cars to the junkyard from the comfort of the bedroom is the point.

Burnout Paradise and its remastered versions have always been good -- the Nintendo Switch just makes it better.