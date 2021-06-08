/>

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is a longtail beauty

It's basically the same as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that debuted in 2019.

Daniel Golson
Bugatti just announced the new Chiron Super Sport.

It's basically the same as the Super Sport 300+ that debuted in 2019, just with a slightly lower top speed.

While the unrestricted 300+ achieved a record-setting top speed of over 304 mph, the regular Super Sport will be limited to 273 mph.

Its quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine makes almost 1,600 horsepower.

The Super Sport has an aerodynamic longtail body.

The standard wheels are a new five-spoke design.

The stacked exhaust tips improve aerodynamics and look cool to boot.

The interior is pretty much the same as the normal Chiron's.

Bugatti says the Super Sport will cost around $3.9 million.

